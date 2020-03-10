Patricia A. ‘Pat’ France, 79 of Fairmount, Indiana, died Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020, at Lutheran Hospital in Ft. Wayne.
Pat was born on Jan. 10, 1941, in Marion, Indiana, daughter of the late Leroy and Etta May (Ragon) Mickel. She graduated from Marion High School in 1959.
Pat began her career at the Marion Bureau of Motor Vehicles, moved to the Hartford City branch and later became the first branch manager at the Fishers location.
Pat was preceded in death by her first husband and father of her children, Fredric Robert Ratliff in 1993. She married Everett “Larry” France on July 26, 1994. She was avid James Dean and Elvis Presley fan. One of the high lights of her life was attending an Elvis concert when she was 13. Her love for James Dean lead her to be a volunteer at the Fairmount Historical Museum. Pat loved her grandchildren and enjoyed traveling, going on road trips, browsing antique stores, scrap booking, reading, and her cat Muffin.
Pat is survived by her husband Larry, Fairmount; four children; Teresa (Randal) Floyd, Fairmount, Karen Fite, Kokomo, Fredric “Bob” (Kelly) Ratliff, Marion, and Bryan Ratliff, Lenexa, Kansas; three step-children, Kelly (Brandi) France Bartlesville, Oklahoma, and Chad (Marie) France, Churrituck, North Carolina, and Shawna Boggs, Kokomo; eight grandchildren, Jason (Mary) Floyd, Laura (Kevin) Parsons, Molly, Emily and Jared Fite, Aubrey Bishir, Carmen and Mason Ratliff; five great-grandchildren, Claire, Paige, Isaac, Elise, and Ian; several step-grandchildren; two step-great-grandchildren, Kaitlynn and Liam.
Pat was also preceded in death by her sister Mary Lou Williams.
Arrangements are being handled by the Fairmount Chapel of Armes-Hunt Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 415 S. Main Street, Fairmount, Indiana where visitation will be held on Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. with the funeral service following at 1 p.m. Burial will be at Park Cemetery, Fairmount.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Fairmount Historical Museum in care of the funeral home.
