Patricia A. McGee, 85, Marion, passed away in her home at 3:09 pm on Wednesday, March 11, 2020. She was born in Berwick, Illinois, on Tuesday, June 26, 1934, to the late Ray and Marjorie (Yeoman) Gillette. She was married to Walter L. McGee, who preceded her in death.
Patricia graduated from Abingdon High School and worked in the repacking division at Foster-Forbes until her retirement. She enjoyed traveling, especially the trip she took to Hawaii. She really loved cooking and spent a lot of time with her family, friends, and neighbors.
Survivors include her two daughters, Teri (Donald) Cruze of Cleburne, TX, and Tracy; two granddaughters, Sierrah Wallace of Marion and Keri Cruze of TX; grandson, Dominic (Bobbie) Kimbro of WA; two sisters, Mary Jane (Mac) McCord of IA and Roberta Schneider of IA; and four great-grandchildren.
A graveside service for Patricia will take place at 1:00 pm on Monday, March 16, 2020, at Gardens of Memory in Marion.
Arrangements are entrusted to Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, North Chapel, 1341 N. Baldwin Ave., Marion, IN.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Safe Haven Animal Rescue, P.O. Box 444, Williamsburg, Iowa 52361.Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com.
