Patricia A. Lewis, 92, of Gas City, passed away at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at Wesleyan Health Care & Rehabilitation Center in Marion. She was born in Gas City on October 4, 1928, to Stanley and Willie (Watts) Lewis.
Patty worked for several years at Long’s Cleaners in Marion. She was a member of the Eastern Star, Kappa Delta Phi, and Episcopal Church Women. Patty was very dedicated to her home church, St. Paul Episcopal Church, in Gas City. She played the organ and piano at St. Paul for over 60 years.
