Patricia A. Burley, age 80, of Huntington, died at 1:00 a.m. Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at her home.
There will be no visitation or funeral services.
Pat was born on September 15, 1939 in Iowa City, Iowa, the daughter of Charles and Helen (Bailey) Meyer. She graduated from Guttenburg High School in 1956 and was a self-employed childcare provider. She married Carl Burley on April 8, 1978 in Huntington; he preceded her in death on September 13, 1992.
Bailey-Love Mortuary is honored to serve the family of Patricia A. Burley.
