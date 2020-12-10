Patcharee Thipayarat Tomlinson was born on Sept. 17, 1943 in Bangkok, Thailand.
On Nov. 20, 2020 at 77 years of age, she was called home to join her husband, Lt. Johnny Stephen Tomlinson, who preceded her in death eight months prior. Her close family believe that she and John have reunited so that they can continue their adventures and enjoy the holidays together.
