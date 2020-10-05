Pamela Peer, age 68 of Marion passed away Sunday, October 4, 2020 at Marion General Hospital.
She is survived by a son, Doug Peer of Marion; a daughter, Christy Peer of Marion; two brothers, Charlie Ensor and Tom Ensor, both of Marion; sisters, Kathy King of Liberty, Tennessee, and Vickie Gary of Marion; 3 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
She was also preceded in death by two sisters, Connie and Shirley Ensor.
Cremation will take place with burial at a later date.
Arrangements are entrusted to Raven-Choate Funeral Home, 1202 W. Kem Road, Marion, Indiana.
Online condolences may be shared at www.raven choate.com
