Pamela ‘Pam’ K. Amburgey, 70, Marion, went to be with the Lord at 12:33 am on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Marion General Hospital. Born in Marion on Sunday, November 27, 1949, Pam was the daughter of William Lawrence and Helen Louise (Burns) Dilley. On January 4, 1975, she married her loving husband, Ralph Amburgey, with whom she enjoyed 44 years. He preceded her in death on March 16, 2019.
Pam was a graduate of Marion High School and later received an associate’s degree from Marion College (now Indiana Wesleyan University). She was an assistant with Marion Community Schools before becoming the gift shop coordinator at Marion General Hospital. She served in this position for 17 years until her retirement in 2011.
There was no mistaking Pam’s love for the Lord throughout her life. She faithfully served Him at Sunnycrest Baptist Church, where she was a member and active participant in Bible studies and weekly prayer breakfast group on Friday. She loved all the kids at Sunnycrest. Her family will also remember her for her great love for them, as well as her faithfulness in regularly reading her Bible and having daily devotions.
Survivors include her sister, Janice Robinson of Marion; brother, Larry (Beth) Dilley; nieces, Angie Drook of Marion, Brandi (Andy) Alford of Marion, and Jammi Cox of Marion; great-nephews, Jordan Drook, Braden Drook, Clayton Drook, Camden Drook, Owen Alford, Lucas Alford, and Rylan Cox; good friend, Brad Collier; and special friends, Mike and Robin Gump.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; son, William Dean Amburgey; and brother-in-law, David Robinson.
The family will receive visitors from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm on Friday, March 13, 2020, at Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, North Chapel, 1341 N. Baldwin Ave., Marion, IN.
Immediately following the time of visitation, a service to celebrate Pam’s life will begin at 1:00 pm with Pastor Steve Johnson, Pastor Troy Bishop, and Pastor Nowell Hardin officiating. Burial will take place at Estates of Serenity.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Gilead Ministries, 212 N. Baldwin Ave., Marion, IN, 46952 or to Sunnycrest Baptist Church, 2172 W. Chapel Pike, Marion, IN 46952.
