Pamela M. Jamison, 68, of Converse, passed away at 8:55 am on Friday, September 3, 2021, at IU Health Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis after complications from a brain tumor. She was born in Fort Wayne on October 30, 1952, to Richard and Bonnie (Brasher) Beverly. She married her high school sweetheart, David J. Davis, in 1971 and he preceded her in death in 1979. On November 17, 1995 she married Stephen L. Jamison, and he survives.
Pamela graduated from Southwood High School in Wabash in 1971. She was a member of Sweetser Wesleyan Church. Pamela had worked as a certified nursing assistant at New Hope Hospice, and had worked in hospice for over 25 years, bringing peace and comfort to many people in need. Pamela enjoyed cooking for her family, especially at holidays and special occasions. She loved making doll clothes for her granddaughters and was a skilled seamstress. She was an avid reader and enjoyed a good book. Pamela was dedicated to her Lord and she helped plan many large dinners for Sweetser Wesleyan Church where she was involved with the ladies' missionary group. The Lord blessed Pamela with a wonderful man and together they raised six children who found wonderful spouses of their own. Pamela's favorite Bible verse was, "We know that in all things God works for the good of those who love Him, who have been called according to His purpose." Romans 8:28, and she tried to live her life by this verse. She leaves behind many family members and friends whom she wanted to thank for their care and concern over the years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.