Pamela J. "Penny" Marley, 76, of Van Buren, IN, passed away at 1:26 PM on Friday, June 11, 2021 at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, IN. She was born on Friday, March 2, 1945, in New Castle, IN.
Family and friends may gather to share and remember at Ferguson & Glancy Funeral Home 201 N Main Street Van Buren on Monday, June 21, 2021 from 4 PM to 7 PM.
