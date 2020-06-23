Pamela Hope Hernandez, 68, Marion, passed away at 8:30 am on Saturday, June 20, 2020, at Marion General Hospital in Marion. She was born in Marion, Indiana, on Thursday, April 17, 1952, to Francis Leroy Purtee and to Rosemary (Blessing) Mehegan.
Pamela attended Marion High School and was a nurse’s aide at Colonial Oaks Health Care Center in Marion. She loved to play Bingo and work on crafts. Her dog, Bart, was her best friend and he preceded her in death.
Survivors include her daughters, Julie Arenas of Marion, Shelly Dooley of Sweetser, and Angela Van Hoosier of Marion; sisters, Robin Pickerel of Marion and Debbie Mehegan of Marion; ten grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; step-mother, Margerie Purtee of Gas City; and brother, Bobby Mehegan.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Michael Mehegan.
A Celebration of Life will take place from 12:00 noon to 4:00 pm on Saturday, July 27, 2020, at Liberty Friends Church, 1008 W. 800 S., Fairmount, IN. The family is looking forward to this time of sharing favorite memories and stories, as well as laughing, crying, and remembering a wonderful person who will be greatly missed.
Arrangements are entrusted to Integrity Funeral Care, 2901 S. Washington St., Marion, IN.
Memories may be shared online at www.ifccares.com.
