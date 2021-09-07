Pam Daugherty, 74 went to heaven at 8:17 p.m. Tuesday Aug 31, 2021 at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne. She was born July 6, 1947, to Allen Junior Daugherty and Ruth Elizabth (Whetsel) Daugherty, both parents preceded her in death. Pam also had an infant daughter, Lisa Louise Loftis, that preceded her in death on May 27, 1967.
Pam retired from United Technologies in 2013, Over the years she has been a homemaker, tax preparer (H&R Block) waitress and a bartender (Time Out Tavern) before going to work at United Technologies. She was a very hard worker regardless of where she worked and always made lots of friends. Pam was truly loved by all that met her and you could always count on her to find the humor in every situation. Pam put everyone she loved before herself, whether it was her family or friends. She always loved with her whole heart. Pam enjoyed spending time with family, reading, and being on Facebook, where she entertained us all with her funny, sometimes ornery, posts. She could easily put a smile on anyone’s face. She also enjoyed going places with her high school classmates.
