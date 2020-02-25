P. Margaret Klein, 87, Marion, passed away in her home at 9:09 pm on Thursday, February 20, 2020. She was born in Marion, Indiana, on Friday, December 23, 1932, to Paul and Elsie (Rodabaugh) Chambers.
Margaret was a graduate of Marion High School. She worked as a respiratory therapist for 30 years with Marion General Hospital, retiring in December of 1997. Margaret was a very devoted Christian woman, and a member of Hillside Wesleyan Church. She was one of the oldest members of Hillside Wesleyan Church. In addition to reading her Bible regularly, she loved to spend time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Survivors include her children, Ronnie (Kim) Klein of Marion, Laurie (Andy) Weller of Marion; grandchildren, Jennifer Klein of Swayzee, John Weller of Noblesville, Sara (Dustin) Williams of Fairmount, Patrick (Olivia) Klein of Fairmount, Parker (Erica) Klein of Fort Wayne; great-grandchildren, Brenah Williams, Jeymin Smith, Kamden Williams, Merrick Williams, Asher Williams, Brynleigh Klein, Austin Klein, Cooper Klein, Karter Williams, Harper Williams, Graelyn Klein; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers, Dale Alan Chambers, James V. Chambers; and grandson, Michael Shawn Klein.
The family will receive visitors from 10:30 am to 1:00 pm on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, North Chapel, 1341 N. Baldwin Avenue, Marion, IN.
Immediately following the time of visitation, a service to celebrate Margaret’s life will begin at 1:00 pm with Rev. Gary Bingham officiating. Burial will take place at Thrailkill Cemetery in Swayzee.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Hillside Wesleyan Church 2510 S. Home Ave., Marion, IN 46953.
Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com.
