Oscar Lee Harris, Sr., 83, passed away Monday, Sept. 21st at his residence in Kokomo. Born November 7, 1936 to the late Fred Harris and Josephine (Butler) Harris in Wardell, MO.
Oscar was a member of Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church where he served on the Building Committee. He was retired from Chrysler Transmission Plant after 36 years of service. He was a member of UAW Local 685.
Oscar leaves to cherish his loving memories, wife Reba L. Harris. Children, Oscar Lee Harris, Jr. (wife Roxanne) and Shari Lynn (Harris) Spicer (husband Brad) of Indianapolis. Grandchildren, Terrell Harris, Ashley Harris, Austin Harris, Andrea Fred, Sidney (Harris) Galan (husband Raul), Trejun Love, Raegan Harris and Ryleigh Harris. Sister, Mabel Jean Ewing. Best Friends, Leo Lewis (Charette), Raymond Burnett (Jean), Donald Cole (Helen), James Greer (Marilyn) and DeWitt Carlisle (Colleen).
Service will be held Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. with calling from 11:00 a.m. until time of service at Bluitt and Son Funeral Home, 511 E. Monroe St., Kokomo, IN 46901. Officiant and Eulogist Pastor Lonnie E. Anderson, Jr. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery.
Services of comfort entrusted to Bluitt and Son Funeral Home. www.bluittandson.com.
In lieu of flowers please make a contribution to Gilead House, Attn: Reba Harris, 406 E. Sycamore St., Kokomo, IN 46901 or charity of your choice.
