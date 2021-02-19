Orlin L. Miller, 96, of LaFontaine, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021 at Heritage Point of Huntington. Orlin was born in Wabash County on Feb. 4, 1925 to the late Otto and Elsa (Ridgeway) Miller. Orlin married Lavada Miller on May 14, 1948.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the family will have a private family funeral service at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021 at McDonald Funeral Homes, LaFontaine Chapel, 104 South Main Street, LaFontaine, Indiana 46940 with Pastor Bill Rapp officiating. Burial will follow at LaFontaine IOOF Cemetery.
