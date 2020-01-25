Orben R. Lyons, Jr., 68, Marion, passed away at 10:15 am on January 14, 2020, at Lutheran Hospital. He was born in Camp Atterbury on April 17, 1951, to Orben and Blanche (Cochran) Lyons, Sr..
Visitation is 12:00 noon to 1:00 pm with Orben’s funeral service beginning at 1:00 pm on Monday, January 27, 2020, at Grant Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel, 1606 W. 26th St., Marion, IN. Pastor Mick Simpkins will be officiating with burial at Estates of Serenity.
Arrangements are entrusted to Integrity Funeral Care, 2901 S. Washington St., Marion, IN.
Memories may be shared online at www.ifccares.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.