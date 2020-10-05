Opie Allen Perdue, 72, passed away at 8:10 a.m. Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Wayne Hospital in Greenville, Ohio.
There will be a funeral service at 6 p.m. Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Keplinger Funeral Home, 509 N. High St. Hartford City with Rev. Bobby Thomas officiating. Military Honors will be conducted by Dunkirk American Legion. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Keplinger Funeral Home. Opie will be cremated.
Memorials may be made to Keplinger Funeral Home for Funeral Expenses, 509 N. High St. Hartford City, IN 47348
