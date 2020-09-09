Ona May Lewis, 78, Marion, passed away at 10:00 pm on August 18, 2020, in her home. She was born in Marion on July 7, 1942, to Charles and Betty Irene (Rudicel) Poe. She married Ronald D. Lewis, who survives.
A memorial visitation for Ona will take place from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm on Saturday, September 12, 2020, at Integrity Funeral Care, 2901 S. Washington St., Marion, IN.
Immediately following the time of visitation, a memorial service to celebrate Ona's life will begin at 3:00 pm. Pastor Mick Simpkins will be officiating.
Memories may be shared online at www.ifccares.com.
