Ona Louise Aldred, 74, of Warren Indiana passed away March 22, 2021.
Friends and family may gather to visit at Glancy-H. Brown & Son Funeral Home in Warren, IN on Thursday, March 25, 2021 from 2:00PM to 8:00PM and again on Friday, March 26, 2021 from 10:00AM to 11:00AM. A funeral service will begin on Friday at 11:00AM. Burial will follow next to her husband at Gardens of Memory in rural Marion, IN.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.