Ollie M. Price, 86, passed away on Friday, October 16, 2020, in Marion, Indiana. Ollie was born on March 17, 1934, in Jamestown, Tennessee, to the late Gordon and Bulah (Roysden) Price. She attended York High School, in Jamestown, TN. She was a housewife and then a nurse’s aide for 30+ years. She truly enjoyed spending time with her daughter, her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.
Arrangements for Ollie have been entrusted to College Park Chapel of Armes-Hunt Funeral Home. The family will have a private burial for Ollie at a later date.
