Olive Jo Gear, 91, Marion, passed away at 9:32 pm on July 6, 2020, at Colonial Oaks Health & Rehabilitation Center. She was born in Fairmount on April 20, 1929, to Furmant “Ted” and Ruth (Mayfield) Pace. On March 21, 1948, she married Leonard Gear, who preceded her in death.
Visitation is 12:00 noon to 1:00 pm with Olive’s funeral service beginning at 1:00 pm on Monday, July 13, 2020, at Integrity Funeral Care, 2901 S. Washington St., Marion, IN. Chaplain Don Miller will be officiating with burial following at Park Cemetery.
Memories may be shared online at www.ifccares.com.
