Olive Jacqueline “Jackie” (Wright) Moorman died on Saturday, May 9, 2020, in Morrison Woods, Muncie.
She was born on October 25, 1925 to the late Raymond and Alice (Hazelbaker) Wright; one of four outgoing and independent daughters; Phyllis, Mary Lou and JoyJoann.
She was raised in Matthews and graduated from Matthews High School Class of 1943. After high school graduation she married Maxwell Moorman, who preceded her in death. They soon had a son Terry D. Moorman, followed by two daughters, Cheryl and Deanna. They lived on their farm nearby forall of their lives and she loved farming, gardening and her family. They were active in the Matthews Methodist Church, Youth for Christ, Home Economics Club and Outstanding Young Farmers. They enjoyed Lake Webster and traveling. Jackie enjoyed her grandchildren Amber andBradley and their children, her great-grandchildren. She will be sorely missed by all.
Survivors include her daughter: Cheryl (Garry) Bole, Indianapolis; son: Terry D (Bonnie) Moorman, Jonesboro; grandchildren: Amber (Brad) Dillon and their children, Allison and Kaden, Jonesboro; Bradley (Brittany) Atkins and their children, Alexander and Brooklynn, Upland; and a sister: Joy “Jo” (Charlie) Clevenger, Matthews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter: Deanna Atkins; and two sisters: Phyllis Liming and Mary Lou Slater.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Jones-Smith Chapel Armes-Hunt Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 259 N. Main St., Upland, Indiana 46989, have been entrusted to care for Jackie and her family.
Memorial contributions may be made to IU Health Ball Memorial Cancer Center, 2401 W. University Ave, Muncie, Indiana, 47303.
Memories and condolences may be made at www.armes huntfuneralhome.com.
