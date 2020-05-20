Olen Alonzo Jones passed peacefully into the arms of His Savior on the morning of May 17, 2020, in the comfort of his home. He was born September 12, 1933, to Franklin Earl Jones and Mabel Ross Jones of Peru, Indiana. His two sisters and one brother preceded him in death.
Olen and Janice Louise Borton (surviving) were married on December 22, 1967, and between the two of them they have eight children: Donna (Robert) Lepkojus, Mansfield, OH; Jackie (Michael) Lane, Quaker City, OH; Ronny Dee Jones, Sauk Village, IL; Rebecca Kay Jones, Marion, IN; Lisa Gay Jones, Dyer, IN; Kevin Dean Jones, (deceased); Lori Lyn Jones, (deceased); Michael (Randi) Jones, Marion, IN. Over the last forty-seven years they have welcomed nine grandchildren. Christina (Rob) Williams, Andrea (Dwayne) Crider, Angela (James) Dunn, Lee (Christina) Baker, Trent Joseph Lynn (deceased), Michael Joseph Lane, Justin (Paige) Jones, Camden Bryant Jones, and Gavin Dakota Jones. They also have six great-grandchildren born since 1995.
In 1951, Olen joined the United States Marine Corps where he served three years, including participation in a peace-keeping mission in Korea. He later worked for the Chrysler Corporation for over 30 years and retired in 1986. He was a fan of Notre Dame football, IU basketball, and the New York Yankees.
Olen has been a faithful member of Liberty Baptist Church in Sweetser, IN, since 2008. He and Janice spent the bulk of his retirement years caring for the needs of their youngest daughter, Lori Lyn — the light of his life, who was born with severe mental and physical handicaps. Lori preceded him in death by only seventeen days. They are reunited and whole in the presence of their Lord.
Services will be held on Saturday, May 23, at Liberty Baptist Church in Sweetser, IN. Viewing will begin at 10 AM with the funeral service to follow at noon.
