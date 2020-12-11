Olar Mae Bledsoe passed away on Dec. 7, 2020 in her home. She was 105 years old. Olar was born on March 17, 1915 to the late Will and Leola (Neeley) Hoskins in Grenada County, Mississippi.
She married Chester Bledsoe, Jr. on March 31, 1935. He preceded her in death. To this union was born a daughter, Mary Louise who died as a baby, the late Lewis “Son”, Willie Bledsoe, Chester III (Georgia) Bledsoe, and ML “Mel” (Sharon) Bledsoe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.