Odale D. Cobb 38, went home to be with the Lord on Feb. 17, 2020 with his family at his side.
He was born to Odie McClung and Treva Cobb Jackson on May 17, 1981.
His survivors are his Loving Mother Treva Cobb Jackson, Stepmother Kara McClung, Children Alicia, Odale Jr, and Steffan Cobb. Siblings Le’Tesa Baity, Angela Smith, Nalisha Jordan, Kimmberly Monday, LaToya Turner, Lauren and Logan McClung, Odie Sanders, Yrret Tanner, Josh Kinder, Corey Allen, Omarion McClung, Darrell LaShore, Christopher Wilson, and Kyle Dunnigan. Grand Parents Tyrone and Thelma Cobb, host of Nieces, Nephews, Aunts, Uncles, and Friends.
He was proceeded in death by his son Dale’Jaun Cobb, Father Odie McClung, Grand Parents Rufus and Mattie McClung.
Viewing will be held Feb. 22, 10am to noon, Services following immediately after at Grace Missionary Baptist Church 2409 S. Nebraska St. Marion, IN 46953.
Services in trusted to Gholar & Gholar Funeral Services.
