Oakley O. Oakerson, 88, of Marion, passed away at 3:15 am on Thursday, April 23, 2020, at Suite Living Assisted Living in Marion. He was born in Flemingsburg, Kentucky, on Saturday, April 16, 1932, to Allen and Anna "Myrtle" (Shields) Oakerson.
Oakley graduated from Sweetser High School and served in the United States Army between 1952 and 1954. He achieved the rank of Corporal and was honorably discharged. Following his military service, he worked 39 1/2 years with Thomson Consumer Electronics (formerly RCA). In his later years, Oakley had worked as a greeter at Meijer in Marion.
He is survived by several nieces, nephews, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; four brothers, Claude, Avery, Jimmy, and Eddie; and three sisters, Anna Mae, Lily, and Mary.
There will be no public visitation or funeral service. Burial will take place at Marion National Cemetery.
Arrangements are entrusted to Integrity Funeral Care, 2901 S. Washington St., Marion, IN.
Memorial contributions may be directed to The Community Foundation of Grant County, 505 W. Third St., Marion, IN 46952 or online at https://givetogrant.org.
Memories may be shared online at www.ifccares.com.
