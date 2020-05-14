Nya Mae Cope, 16, of Marion, passed away at 1:33 am on Sunday, May 3, 2020, at Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Health Hospital in Indianapolis. Born in Marion on February 27, 2004, Nya was the daughter of Nadar Davis and Nikki Cope.
Nya attended Marion High School and was in the 10th grade. She enjoyed playing basketball, swimming, skating, and doing cosmetics. She liked being social and spent a lot of time on snapchat. Nya loved all of her friends very much and enjoyed spending time with them and her family, especially her mom. She will be remembered as a kind, loving, and happy young woman who will be missed dearly by all who were blessed to have known her.
Survivors include her parents; sisters, Adarra Bellus and Mela Bellus; brother, Nadarion Walker; grandmothers, Robin Beekman and Deidre Davis; uncle, Michael Cope; aunts, Crystal Davis, Melissa Barton, and Tara Davis; plus several cousins and friends.
She was preceded in death by her great-grandmothers, Mary Gordon and Margaret Hill; uncle, Chad Berryman; and great-uncles, Haskett Cope and Danny Cope.
The family will be having a private visitation.
A funeral service to celebrate Nya’s life will take place at 11:30 am on Monday, May 18, 2020, at West 8th Street Wesleyan Church, 2244 W. 8th St., Marion, IN. Burial will follow at Grant Memorial Park in Marion.
Arrangements are entrusted to Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, North Chapel, 1341 N. Baldwin Ave., Marion, IN.
Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com.
