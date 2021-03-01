Norman Vendrick Hull, 88, died Friday, Feb. 26, 2021.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at Bailey-Love Mortuary, 35 West Park Drive, Huntington, IN. Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. Wednesday March 3, 2021 at Bailey-Love Mortuary with Pastor Barry Faucett officiating. Burial will be in Andrews Riverside Cemetery.
