Norman G. Smith, 73, Marion, passed away at 11:30 pm on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at Marion General Hospital. He was born in Kendallville, Indiana, on November 24, 1946, to Robert and Helen (Akey) Smith. On June 8, 1969, he married Cheryl Troyer, who preceded him in death.
Norman graduated from Oak Hill High School in 1965 and Tri-State College (now Trine) in 1970. He was a Project Engineer at Foster-Forbes, Ball Foster, Saint-Gobain, Collins Company, and Leone Glass, retiring around 2003. He was a member of Herbst United Methodist Church and the Van Buren Lion’s Club. He enjoyed golfing and hunting and was an avid sports fan, especially racing and NASCAR. He also loved John Deere machinery.
Survivors include his sister, Joyce (Jack ) Grimble of Waynetown; nephews, Justin R. Grimble of Columbia City and Derek A. (Michele) Troyer of Lafayette; nieces, Jana K. (Tim) Secrist of Lebanon and Stephanie L. Troyer of Huntington; brother-in-law, Steve (Sarah) Troyer of Gas City; great-nieces, Megan and Alexis; great-nephews, Aiden, Kale, and Beau; and close family friend, Wanda Troyer of Marion.
He was also preceded in death by his parents.
The family received visitors from 10:00 am to 12:00 noon on Monday, August 3, 2020, at Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, North Chapel, 1341 N. Baldwin Ave., Marion, IN.
Immediately following the time of visitation, a service was held to celebrate Norman’s life with Pastor Jeremy Moore officiating. Burial took place at Maple Grove Cemetery in Sweetser.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Norman G. and Cheryl M. Smith Fund, c/o The Community Foundation of Grant County, 505 W. 3rd St., Marion, IN 46952-9955.
Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com.
