Norman G. "Jack" Cline, 92, Marion, passed away at 1:08 am on Friday, October 30, 2020, at York Place in Marion. He was born in Celina, Ohio, on Wednesday, August 1, 1928, to Kenneth and Zada (Anderson) Cline. On June 24, 1951 he married Linda Lou Rose and she preceded him in death on March 7, 1985. In November 1985, he married Joan Smith and she survives.
Jack graduated from Van Buren High School and then he served in the United States Navy. Following his military service, Jack worked as a tool and die maker for 35 years with General Motors, retiring in 1992. He was a member of First Friends Church in Marion.
(0) comments
