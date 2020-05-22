Norman E. Bowers, 84, of Huntington, died on May 21.
Norm was born Aug. 15, 1935 in Huntington to Hayden and Clara (Parrett) Bowers. Norman married Betty M. Heffelfinger in 1958.
Norm served in the Army during the Korean War.
A Graveside service will be held on May 26 at 1 p.m. at Star of Hope Cemetery, Huntington.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Norman E. Bowers Family in care of McElhaney-Hart Funeral Home, 715 N. Jefferson Street, Huntington, IN 46750.
McElhaney- Hart Funeral Home, 715 N. Jefferson St., Huntington, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences to www.mcelhaneyhartfuneralhome.com
