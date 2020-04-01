Norma K. Van Camp, 88, of Pennville, IN. formerly of Warren & Keystone, passed away at 9:15 p.m. Monday, March 30, 2020 at Signature Health & Rehabilitation in Bluffton, IN. She was born March 11, 1932, in Huntington County, IN.
Due to health concerns related to the Covid-19, private family visitation will be held at the funeral home.
A public graveside service will be held at Brookside Memorial Park at 2 p.m. Friday, April 03, 2020 with Rev. Dewey Zent officiating.
Arrangements are being handled by Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier.
Online condolences may be made at www.glancyfuneralhomes.com
