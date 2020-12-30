Norma Jean Landis, 90, Marion, passed away at 9:36 am on Tuesday, December 29, 2020, at Miller's Merry Manor in Marion. She was born in Chicago, Illinois, on Thursday, February 13, 1930, to Charles and Leatha (Toler) Marshall. On March 17, 1956, she married Dale Myron Landis, and he preceded her in death.
Norma worked 28 years at the Chronicle-Tribune, where she was a night clerk. She retired in 1991. She liked crafting and reading books by the dozen. More than anything, though, she loved her grandchildren and spending time with them.
