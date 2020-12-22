Norma J. Peterson, 86, passed away peacefully at home, with her family by her side, on Thursday, December 17, 2020. Norma was born on February 11, 1934, to the late Frank and Pearl Brown. On March 14, 1959, she married the love of her life, Jerald Peterson, and he survives. They were able to celebrate 61 years of marriage this year. Norma was a true homemaker, keeping her home pristine and her family cared for. She enjoyed gardening and taking her grandchildren shopping. She was an incredible bowler and enjoyed the leagues she bowled in. She was a member of Asbury Chapel United Methodist Church, and prior to moving to Montpelier, she had been a member of College Avenue Baptist Church in California. More than anything, she was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and aunt, and she will be missed greatly by everyone.
Norma is survived by her husband, Jerald, Montpelier; five children, Jody Denton, Escondido, CA, Ron (Linda) Peterson, Pine Valley, CA, Greg (Melody) Peterson, Alpine, CA, Julie (Bill) Finley, Santee, CA, and Kevin (Traci) Peterson, La Mesa, CA; five grandchildren, Chanda Woods, Jarred Woods, Kayla Kersey, Steven Peterson, and Jason Archer; nine great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; sister, June Booher, Montpelier; and nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews too numerous to mention.
