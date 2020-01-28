Norma Gale Chambers, 80, died 1:26 p.m. Jan. 24, 2020. She was born June 27, 1939, in Warren, Indiana.
Gather to remember at Glancy – H. Brown & Son Funeral Home 203 N Matilda St. Warren, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Celebration of life at Glancy – H. Brown & Son Funeral Home 11 a.m., Jan. 29, 2020. Pastor Scott E. Nedberg officiating. Burial will take place a later date.
Memorials to Helping Paws Pet Haven 2242 S. Marion Rd. Huntington, IN 46750, Lilly Bear’s Rescue 160 S. Wayne St. Warren, IN 46792.
Online condolences: www.glancyfuneralhomes.com
