Norma G. Donathan, 88, passed away early Sunday morning, June 14, 2020 at Albany Health Care, after an extended illness.
She was born in Monterey, TN, on September 17, 1931 to James H. and Mary Alice (Wilson) Brown and married Fred A. Donathan in Dunkirk on her twentieth birthday. He passed away on March 23, 2014.
Graveside services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, June 19, 2020 at Union Cemetery, 16301 N. St. Rd. #3, Eaton, Indiana with Les Bantz presiding and burial following.
Waters Funeral Home 501 W. Washington St., Hartford City is handling the arrangements. Visit watersfuneralhomes.com to leave condolences to the family.
