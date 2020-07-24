Norfleet Richardson, Sr., 74, Marion, passed away at 8:30 pm on Monday, July 20, 2020. Born in Marion, Indiana, on Friday, March 15, 1946, Norfleet was the son of Norfleet Stringfield and of Mary Richardson. He was married to Lee Ann (Manuel) Richardson, who preceded him in death on April 6, 2018.
Norfleet was a graduate of Marion High School's Class of 1964. He worked at General Tire for 20 years and then at Steak 'n Shake for 22 years. Throughout his career, he was a supervisor for 46 years, owning several businesses during that time. In his community, he served as a volunteer chaplain at the Grant County Sheriff's Department.
Norfleet attended Greater Second Baptist Church, where he was a member and chairman deacon. He loved the Lord and shared the gospel with many. He enjoyed attending auctions, and he loved the sports of basketball and fishing.
Survivors include his daughter, Vanessa (Canell) House of Carol Stream, IL; son, Norfleet Richardson, Jr., of Schaumburg, IL; step-daughters, Cindy Cobb of Indianapolis and Beth Ann (Kenneth) Dungey of Marion; step-sons, Steven (Gretchen) Dungey of Marion and Lee Allen Dungey of Marion; sisters, Theresa Elaine (Carl) Grant of Marion, Dianne (Daniel) Bow of Ypsilanti, MI, Sylvia (Terry) Williams of Marion, and Thalia Eileen Colvin of Marion; and brother, Nathan (Rita) Richardson of Anderson.
He was also preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Elder Caroline Brown; and a brother, Michael Richardson.
The family will receive visitors from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm on Monday, July 27, 2020, at Greater Second Baptist Church, 705 W. 26th St., Marion, IN.
Immediately following visitation, a funeral service to celebrate Norfleet's life will begin at 1:00 pm. Pastor Benny Powell will be officiating with burial taking place at Grant Memorial Park.
Arrangements are entrusted to Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, North Chapel, 1341 N. Baldwin Ave., Marion, IN.
Due to state mandates, anyone in attendance is required to wear a face covering.
Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com.
