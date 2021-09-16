Noramae Ladd, age 90 of Elwood, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021 at Miller’s Merry Manor in Tipton following a long, full life. She was born May 2, 1931 in Tipton County, the daughter of Arley and Ella (Legg) Smith. Noramae was a 1949 graduate of Wendell L. Willkie High School in Elwood and graduated from Marion College (later Indiana Wesleyan) with her Bachelor’s Degree in 1961. She later received her Master’s Degree in education from Ball State University in 1966. She was a member of Pi Lambda Theta Academic Sorority in Muncie. Noramae married the love of her life, Willis B. “Willie” Ladd on May 31, 1952, and they shared over 69 years of marriage together.
She was a school teacher for Madison-Grant School Corporation for 33 years working from 1962 until retirement in 1995. Noramae attended Center Christian Church in Fairmount for the past ten years, and she formerly attended and grew up in Harmony Christian Church in Leisure. Noramae enjoyed traveling with Willie, gardening, canning vegetables, sewing, making clothes, and solving crossword puzzles. She especially enjoyed playing the piano and organ at various churches through the years. Noramae was an avid supporter of Madison-Grant sports programs and attended numerous games. More than anything, Noramae was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother who will be greatly missed.
