Nora Lea Salyer, 72, Greentown, passed away at 7:06 am on Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at Community Howard Regional Health in Kokomo. She was born in Nickelsville, Virginia, on Thursday, April 1, 1948, to Luther and Virginia (Burke) Salyer.
Nora graduated from Marion High School and worked in Dispatch with the State Police. She loved knitting, fishing, camping, and kayaking. She also enjoyed cooking, especially English dishes, and collecting cookbooks.
