Nolan Eugene Spence, 94, Marion, went to be with the Lord at 9:47 am on Tuesday, January 19, 2021, at Century Villa Health Care & Rehabilitation in Greentown. He was born in Fairmount, Indiana, on Monday, November 22, 1926, to Tony and Gertrude (Holloway) Spence. On May 27, 1945, he married his loving bride, Norma Jean Painter. She preceded him in death on May 16, 2019, after nearly 74 years of marriage.
Nolan graduated from Fairmount High School in 1944. He wore many hats in his life including: Producer’s Creamery, Clement’s Gas Station, Owner/Manager of Three Acres Trailer Court, and Co-owner of Tenth Street Garden Center with the Clements, all in Marion, Indiana. He and David Clement also built a church and retirement community in Florida. He retired from Wesleyan Bible Conference Association as its business manager. His greatest accomplishment was being one of five founding families that started Lakeview Wesleyan Church in Marion, Indiana, in the ‘60s. He was a charter member of Brooksville Wesleyan Church in Brooksville, Florida.
