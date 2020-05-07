Nikolaus M. Gottwald, Of Kalamazoo, Michigan, age 85, died on May 4, 2020. Nik was born Jan. 10, 1935 in Dresden, Germany the son of Georg and Maria (Stahl) Gottwald.
From an early age, Nik learned the value of family, hard work, and determination. Surviving WWII in Germany, Nik immigrated to the U.S. at just 22 years old. He worked his way through school and later became a traffic manager for Dana Corporation.
His love of family grew exponentially after meeting his lovely wife, Jane, through a boating and ski club. The couple shared a lifetime of adventures, raising their three children with a foundation of love and faith. Classical music was integral in Nik’s daily life as were his activities on the water. Both brought him a sense of calm.
Chivalrous and gentlemanly, a doting husband, a loving father and grandfather, Nik’s influence will live through his family for generations to come. Nik was preceded in death by his sister, Annuziatta Stanley; his brother, Michael Gottwald; and his parents.
Surviving are his wife, Jane; children: Timothy (Michelle) Gottwald, Katherine Gottwald, and Christopher (Jessica) Gottwald; grandchildren: Dominik Willms, Jacob Gottwald, Annabelle Gottwald, Paezen Gottwald, and Merrick Willms; siblings: Johannes Gottwald and Georg Gottwald; and many nieces and nephews.
A private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Augustine Cathedral in Kalamazoo with burial at Yorkville Cemetery. Visit Nik’s personal webpage at www.BetzlerLifeStory.com where you may read his Life Story, archive a favorite memory or photo, and sign his online guestbook. Memorial contributions may be made to West Michigan Cancer Center or Wings of Mercy. Betzler Life Story Funeral Home, 6080 Stadium Drive, Kalamazoo, Michigan (269) 375-2900.
