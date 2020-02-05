Nicholas James Roseberry, 42, Gas City, passed away at 3:41 p.m. on Friday, January 31, 2020, at Lutheran Hospital of Indiana in Fort Wayne. He was born in Tyler, Texas, on Friday, November 25, 1977, to James Roseberry and Jacqueline (Kirby) Rhodes.
Nicholas graduated from Mississinewa High School. He worked as a construction worker for 15 years with Grade-x and Clevengers. He enjoyed skateboarding, reading, and music as well as spending time with his kids and family.
Survivors include his mother, Jacqueline (step-father, Bob) Rhodes of Jonesboro; sons, Julien (Aurora) Roseberry of Upland, Keaton Roseberry of Marion, Oliver Roseberry of Gas City; daughters, Lilly Roseberry of Marion, Penelope Roseberry of Gas City; step-son, Kaden Miller; step-daughter, Zaige Miller; girlfriend, Tara Miller of Gas City; brothers, Nils (Sky) Roseberry of Lafayette, Caleb Roseberry of Lafayette; sisters, Paige (Jeremy) Stone of Hartford City, Brandi (Andy) Nolan of Grand Junction, CO; best friends, Sam (Kristie) Koch of Muncie and Joe (Mendy) Hussong of Gas City; step-mother, Jennie Smith of Van Buren; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, James E. Roseberry.
The family will receive visitors from 4 – 8 p.m. on Monday, February 10, 2020 at Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service 400 E. Main St., Gas City, Indiana 46933.
A Funeral Service to celebrate Nicholas ‘s life will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at the funeral home with burial following at Riverside Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the family to help offset funeral expenses.
Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com.
