Nicholas H. Minnich, 66, of Rural Geneva, died on June 10.
Family and friends may gather to share and remember at Downing & Glancy Funeral Home 100 N Washington Street Geneva on Sunday, June 14, 2020 from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM and from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Monday, June 15, 2020.
A service to celebrate his life will be at Downing – Glancy Funeral Home at 11:00 AM on Monday, June 15, 2020. Burial will take place at Riverside Cemetery in rural Geneva.
Arrangements are being handled by Downing & Glancy Funeral Home in Geneva.
Online condolences may be made at www.glancy funeralhomes.com
