Nellie R. Kershner, 93, passed away September 8, 2020.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 12, 2020 at First Presbyterian Church, 117 W. Franklin St., Hartford City, IN 47348
Visitation will be from 3 to 5 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, September 11, 2020 at Keplinger Funeral Home, 509 N. High St. Hartford City and from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, September 12, 2020 at the church.
Memorials may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children, Attn: Office of Development, 2900 N. Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607 or First Presbyterian Church, 117 W. Franklin St., Hartford City, IN 47348.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.