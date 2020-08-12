Nellie L. Conway, age 51 of Cloverdale passed away August 8th, 2020.
She was born October 14th, 1968 to the late Charles and Nellie (Becktell) McCurdy. Nellie married James (Jimmy) Conway February 14th, 2000 and he survives.
She is also survived by her sister Sabrina Smith (Ethan), sister Ronnetta Aguilar (Aarika Jimenez (Alex, Kristain, Moises, Delylah, Aariana), sister-in-law Darlena Capps (Jessica, Christy, Tori, Summer), brother-in-law John Conway (Julie)and Emma, Charlie, brother-in-law Danny Capps (Courtney (Johan, Joseph), Jasmine (Thomas, Scarlett); Chanse), brother-in-law Freeman Capps (Tina) (Jacob (Liam), Nicholas (Nicholas Jr., Elijah), Samantha (Paisley), Avery), Cousin Allen and Dorothy Cason (Brittany, Dakota); cousin David and Lucy Sells (David Jr., LeAnn Francis).
She is preceded in death by Mary Ann Capps, Edie Becktell, and Nannetta Sells.
Online condolences may be sent at www.whitaker funeralhome.net
