Neil C. Bear, 83, of Fort Wayne, died at 10:15 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020 at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne.
Masonic graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020 in Zion Cemetery in Huntington County with Pastor Bobby Kemp officiating.
Survivors include his lifelong companion, Melvis Thompson of Fort Wayne, a daughter, Julie Hoffman of Roanoke, a close friend Chris Stephan Huntington, three grandchildren, and eight great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, a son, Carl Bear, a brother, and a sister.
Please sign the online guestbook at www.baileylove.com. Bailey-Love Mortuary is honored to serve the family of Neil C. Bear.
