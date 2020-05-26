Nedra “Neddie” D. Sutter, died at 2:35 pm on May 24, 2020, at a home filled with kids, grandkids, and great-grandkids…with a few angels mixed in. Up until the end, she was amazing. She fought the way she wanted to. She actually walked briskly from one bedroom to another an hour before her parting. In other words, she did it her way.
We will always be grateful to hospice. They were beyond belief, and we could not have made it without them.
Born on March 31, 1935, in Michigan City, Indiana, Neddie attended Indiana University, where she met Jim Sutter in April of 1954. She was a Delta Gamma and Jim was a Sigma Nu. Neddie and Jim were married on June 26, 1955, for 65 years, and raised five children, Jimmy (Mauri) Sutter, now deceased; Brian (Shari) Sutter; Debbie (Curt) Smith; Cindy (Jerry) Futrell; and Kelly (Scott) Snyder. Known to those who loved her as “Honey”, their family blossomed to 58 younger people. She was preceded in death by her parents and her son, James R. Sutter, Jr..
Neddie belonged to countless boards, organizations, and other just causes which are too numerous to mention. But oh how she loved those kids! For sixty-five years, they almost always came home for Christmas morning and there were gifts, food, and ultimate love for everyone on that glorious day.
The family is happy that there will be a celebration of the life and times of Neddie at The Grant County YMCA from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm on Sunday, May 31, 2020. Hors d’oeuvres will be served by King Gyro’s.
Arrangements are entrusted to Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, North Chapel, 1341 N. Baldwin Ave., Marion, IN.
COVID precautions will be followed.
Memorial contributions may be directed to The Grant County YMCA, 123 Sutter Way, Marion, IN 46952.
Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com.
