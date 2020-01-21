Dec. 11, 1979 – Jan. 18, 2020
Neal Allen Yeater
Neal Allen Yeater, 40, passed unexpectedly on Saturday morning, Jan. 18, 2020, from medical complications.
Neal was born in Marion, Indiana, on Dec. 11, 1979, to Curt and Debbie (Reynolds) Yeater, both surviving in Fairmount. Neal graduated from Madison-Grant High School in 1998, where he participated in cross-country and golf. After graduation, Neal worked with some of his grandfather’s retired friends from Indiana Bell, which was a technology business that did phone/cable wiring, making house calls. He also worked at American Mobile, Bell Fibre (Pratt Industries), Indiana Corrugated, Hartson-Kennedy, Stong’s Market and Meijer as a meat cutter, Fairmount Building, Osmose, and HRW Construction for Tony Smock. Neal’s pride and joy were his dog “Hoss” and his Harley-Davidson Night Train. He won several trophies with his bike and loved going to the cycle races at the State Fair with his Dad. When he wasn’t helping his Dad with wood or projects, he enjoyed riding his bike and watching sports.
Neal is survived by his parents, Curt and Debbie Yeater, of Fairmount; nephew, Jacob Yeater, of Gas City; grandfather, John Yeater, of English; aunts, Robin (Jim Havens) Wilson, of Fairmount, and Connie (Pete) Massaro, of Largo, Florida; uncles, Rodney (Teresa) Yeater, of Marion, Jeff (Tracy) Yeater, of Gas City; and several cousins.
Neal was preceded in death by his brother, Danny, whom was his best friend; grandmother, Ercie Yeater; and great-grandparents, Willis and Annie Story.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Fairmount Chapel of Armes-Hunt Funeral Home and Cremation Services 415 S. Main Street, Fairmount, Indiana, where visitation will be held on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, from 3 – 7 p.m. Funeral service will be Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at 11 a.m. Burial will be at Park Cemetery, Fairmount.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.arme shuntfuneralhome.com
