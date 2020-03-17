Nathan Stahlman, 40, passed away at his Fishers home on Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020. Nathan was born in Marion, Indiana, on Aug. 25, 1979, to Stephen and Sharon Stahlman, who survive.
He graduated from Marion High School in 1998. An extremely smart man, he went through training to become a technical engineer. On his birthday last year, he married the love of his life, Tara Cook. Nathan was a member of Lakeview Wesleyan Church, and he enjoyed fishing, playing guitar, and firearms. He and Tara enjoyed hanging out together with their friends. As a child, he enjoyed playing with remote controlled cars and since he loved technology, he loved to take his parents’ electronics apart and then reassemble them. Nathan took pride in any job he had, starting with the paper route he had when he was only 13. The highlight of his life, though, was spending time with his son, Austin. They would fish together, go to pumpkin patches, museums, and zoos, and they would fly kites. It didn’t matter what they did, they enjoyed their time together.
Nathan is survived by his wife, Tara, Fishers; parents, Stephen and Sharon, Marion; son, Austin Stahlman, Franklin; step-son, Quinton Tew, Fishers; sister, Meredeth Stahlman, Marion; nephew, Peyton Burnham, Marion; and niece, Taylor Stahlman, Marion.
A funeral service will be held at Lakeview Wesleyan Church, 5316 South Western Avenue, Marion, on Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020, at 1 p.m. with Jack Brady officiating.
Friends and family may visit from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. before the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses.
Arrangements for Nathan have been entrusted to the College Park Chapel of Armes-Hunt Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 4601 South Western Avenue, Marion.
Online memories and condolences may be shared at www.armeshunt funeralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.