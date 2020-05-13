Naomi K Thien,72, of Fairmount, passed away at 6:39 am on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, in Fairmount. She was born in Marion, Indiana, on Monday, July 21, 1947, to Raymond Moore and Mabel (Reismiller) Mott.
She worked as a CNA for more than 40 years with Wesleyan Health Care. Naomi enjoyed reading, spending time with family, and watching soap operas.
Naomi is survived by her husband, Donald Thien of Fairmount; son, Jack Shaffer of Fairmount; daughters, Michelle Shaffer of Fairmount, Amber McClintock of Fillmore; sister, Patricia A. (Albert) Gerstorff of Fairmount; brothers, Mike (Terri) Moore of Gas City, Tom Mott of Marion; granddaughter, Ashley Hayes of Fillmore; grandson, Tylar McClintock of Fillmore; granddaughter, Dakota McClintock of Fillmore; great-grandson, JJ Hayes of Fillmore; nephews, Michael Moore of Gas City, Raymond Moore of Marion; and niece, Olivia Persinger of Indianapolis.
She was preceded in death by her parents Raymond Moore and Mabel Mott; as well as her step-father, Thomas Mott.
At Naomi's request, there will be no public visitation or funeral service.
Arrangements are entrusted to Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, Storey Chapel, 400 E. Main St., Gas City, IN.
Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com.
