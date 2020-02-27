Naomi Gil, 68, Marion, passed away at 9:23 pm on Friday, February 14, 2020, at Lutheran Hospital of Indiana in Fort Wayne. She was born in La Villa, Texas, on Tuesday, February 12, 1952, to Perfecto and Hermalinda (Salazar) Rangel. On August 15, 1970, she married Juan Gil, and he survives.
Naomi attended Marion High School and worked at General Tire until its closing. She enjoyed being close to and spending time with her family, especially her children and great-grandchildren. She loved to travel with her husband, go shopping, and attend her grandchildren’s sporting events and activities. She was a hard worker all of her life and was loved by everyone. She was a member of and loved attending her church at Templo Monte Calvario.
She is also survived by her sons, Antonio Mendez of Marion, Henry Mendez of Marion, and Jose Mendez of Marion; brothers, Juan (Angie) Rangel of Marion, Rueben Rangel of Marion, and Ricardo Rangel of Marion; 12 grandchildren; and 6 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Perfecto (Hermalinda) Rangel; brother, Estaban Rangel; sister-in-law, Carolyn G. Rangel; and niece, Marina Rangel.
The family will receive visitors from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm on Friday, February 28, 2020, at Integrity Funeral Care, 2901 S. Washington St., Marion, IN.
Immediately following the time of visitation, a funeral service to celebrate Naomi’s life will begin at 1:00 pm. Burial will take place at Grant Memorial Park.
Memories may be shared online at www.ifccares.com.
